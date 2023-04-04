Avatar: The Last Airbender Expanding Into An Infinite MCU-Style Universe Betrays The Original Series

The existence of Avatar Studios is scary. Maybe not "Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konieztko have left Netflix's live-action adaptation of their original animated series over artistic disagreements"-level scary, for sure, but it's still a reason for concern.

For those who might not know, Avatar Studios is a production company within Nickelodeon, created for the sole purposes of expanding the world first seen in "The Last Airbender." In theory, it's an incredible idea. Who doesn't love "TLA?" The stylized animation is gorgeous, somehow still holding up two decades later, the writing is an immaculate blend of silliness and substance, and the ending brought everything that came before together in a meaningful, unforgettable way.

Sure, "TLA" has flaws but they are hilariously outweighed by the quality of what is often considered the greatest animated series of the modern age. And that's why Avatar Studios is scary. Its very existence gambles with the narrative quality of something beautifully finite. By funding a studio to keep "TLA" alive forever, Nickelodeon ensured that, eventually, the community will want to see it die. Think about it like this — in 2023, there's not a single cinematic universe that's on full speaking terms with its audience. Marvel fans are fresh off the disappointment that was "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and DC fans are ...well, they've had more than their fair share of trauma, haven't they?

What makes Avatar Studios so different than Marvel Studios or the newly refurbished DC Studios? Ultimately, time. DiMartino and Konietzko's studio has yet to release anything, so any concern over quality is purely hypothetical. So, let's play with some hypotheticals.