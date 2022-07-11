We Finally Know Whether The Avatar: The Last Airbender Comics And Novels Are Canon

The world of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" has exponentially grown since the titular monk first burst from his iceberg back in 2005. There's a successful sequel series in "Legend of Korra," a live-action movie adaptation that exactly no one enjoyed (and certainly didn't get a sequel), and incredible video games from studios and ambitious fans alike. There's also been a Netflix adaptation in development, but it's been a rocky process. That's okay, though, because the tempestuous behind-the-scenes drama over at the popular streaming company lead to co-creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino exiting that particular production and forming Avatar Studios for Nickelodeon, leading to the "Avatar" world getting a whole lot bigger.

In the year since Avatar Studios was announced, fans have received a deluge of "Avatar" related announcements, including multiple feature-length animated films that promise to honor the source material, as reported by Variety. With all this incredible news, though, comes a tinge of worry. In the rush to create new content, fans are concerned that another preexisting facet of "Avatar" will be dismissed — and that's the comic books.

Published by Dark Horse, the "Avatar" comics pick up the stories of Aang and Korra where their respective animated adventures leave off. They're compelling reads that expand upon the ideas created by the cartoons, but will Avatar Studios treat them as canonical stories, or officially licensed fan fiction?