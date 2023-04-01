Yellowjackets' Special Effects Maestro Describes The Gruesome Details That Went Into That Episode 2 Feast Scene

Contains spoilers for "Yellowjackets" Season 2, Episode 2 — "Edible Complex"

"Yellowjackets" finally crossed that highly anticipated line in a nail-biting scene featured in Season 2, Episode 2, fittingly titled "Edible Complex."

In the Season 2 premiere episode, teenage Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) baffled audiences by popping Jackie's (Ella Purnell) severed ear right into her mouth. This serves as a tasty hors d'oeuvre that foreshadows the grisly feast on Jackie's cooked-to-perfection corpse that follows. As the deadly and harsh winter rages on, the Yellowjackets are close to starving, which tees up this horrifying moment. The sequence looks incredibly real as the girls chow down on juicy bits of flesh that quiet their rumbling stomachs. More importantly, it provides essential nutrients for Shauna's unborn baby, which she even says out loud that Jackie would've wanted.

The visual effects team on "Yellowjackets" revealed how the sequence seamlessly parallels a luau and the humorous name they gave to the Jackie corpse prop. Makeup supervisor Todd Masters broke it down with IndieWire saying, "We called her Luau Jackie because we wanted that texture of a fresh-out-of-the-fire-spit pig."

This further complicates the intricate depiction that intentionally mirrors a celebratory meal many viewers can relate to. It also highlights the heightened stakes for our characters, which makes for an even more intense 2nd season than we anticipated.