Yellowjackets Season 2 Will Be Even More Intense Than You Might Expect

The first season of "Yellowjackets," to paraphrase "Saturday Night Live" fixture Stefon, has everything. You've got creepy cults. You've got an "antler queen." There's a shrine involving a headless dog among its creepy idols. There's a lady who sneaks around in the middle of the night and, in the process, climbs trees, eats dirt, and scares the crap out of her son. A mom skins and kills a rabbit in her backyard and serves it for dinner, a group of teenagers accidentally ingests hallucinogenic mushrooms during a party in the deep woods, and a husband is shocked to find out his wife isn't going to book club like she said she was. There's a lot going on in this show, in case you weren't aware!

Apparently, this is just the start; fans of "Yellowjackets" can expect even more craziness as the series heads into its sophomore season. With season two on the horizon, the cast and creative team opened up about how insane the second season will be — and how it affected the actors involved.