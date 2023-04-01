Yellowjackets' Tawny Cypress Has Read The Reddit Fan Theories (& Says They're All Wrong)
This article contains spoilers for "Yellowjackets" Season 2 Episode 2, titled "Edible Complex"
It looks like your "Yellowjackets" theory isn't all it's cracked up to be. One of the most mysterious and intriguing shows airing, "Yellowjackets" is filled to the brim with clues and hints about the future that have kept fans guessing. Season 1 of the Showtime series was definitely shy when it came to giving out key information, forcing fans to take to social media to figure out what the heck is happening. Will the girls actually resort to cannibalism? Is there a supernatural force lurking in the woods? Is there really no book club?
Season 2 has done a great job so far of answering key questions, but there's still consistent teases which leave fans scratching their heads. Naturally, communities around the show have formed, including on Reddit, where fan theories are a dime a dozen. Pore through these communities and you'll find theories about Adam (Peter Gadiot) and how he's actually Shauna's (Melanie Lynskey) son or how Javi (Luciano Leroux) is the mastermind behind everything.
The problem is all the theories we've spent hours digesting, debating, and downvoting... they're all wrong, at least according to adult Taissa actor Tawny Cypress. "I really can't say if they're true or not," Cypress told The Hollywood Reporter regarding the theories the series has spawned on Reddit. "But, they're not. Nobody has gotten it right yet. There are a lot of theories out there."
Tawny Cypress teases a divisive Season 2
Tawny Cypress doesn't discuss which theories she's seen online but it's quite impressive to label all of them as false. In the wake of Season 2 Episode 2, "Edible Complex," viewers are currently debating and speculating the future of Coach Ben (Steven Kruger), the only notable holdout during Jackie's feast. One of the most interesting "Yellowjackets" theories suggests that Ben will join in on the cannibalism bandwagon, instead of being the next gang's next meal. Some folks even think that Taissa is part of the Lottie's (Simone Kessel) cult. Really, the possibilities are endless and "Yellowjackets" has tons of wiggle room to create a compelling, twisty sophomore season. The creatives behind "Yellowjackets" have made it abundantly clear that they're ignoring the wild theories that have manifested online and are, instead, going in their own direction.
Continuing her chat with THR, Cypress expressed how Season 2 will go in an unexpected direction which will blow the minds of viewers. With the choices made, Cypress believes that some fans will end up hating the decisions made. "Some people are going to [expletive] hate us by the end of the season, I think, unfortunately," Cypress said. "The adult storyline is tough," she added, teasing her character's fate.