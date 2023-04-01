Yellowjackets' Tawny Cypress Has Read The Reddit Fan Theories (& Says They're All Wrong)

This article contains spoilers for "Yellowjackets" Season 2 Episode 2, titled "Edible Complex"

It looks like your "Yellowjackets" theory isn't all it's cracked up to be. One of the most mysterious and intriguing shows airing, "Yellowjackets" is filled to the brim with clues and hints about the future that have kept fans guessing. Season 1 of the Showtime series was definitely shy when it came to giving out key information, forcing fans to take to social media to figure out what the heck is happening. Will the girls actually resort to cannibalism? Is there a supernatural force lurking in the woods? Is there really no book club?

Season 2 has done a great job so far of answering key questions, but there's still consistent teases which leave fans scratching their heads. Naturally, communities around the show have formed, including on Reddit, where fan theories are a dime a dozen. Pore through these communities and you'll find theories about Adam (Peter Gadiot) and how he's actually Shauna's (Melanie Lynskey) son or how Javi (Luciano Leroux) is the mastermind behind everything.

The problem is all the theories we've spent hours digesting, debating, and downvoting... they're all wrong, at least according to adult Taissa actor Tawny Cypress. "I really can't say if they're true or not," Cypress told The Hollywood Reporter regarding the theories the series has spawned on Reddit. "But, they're not. Nobody has gotten it right yet. There are a lot of theories out there."