Yellowjackets S2: The Showrunners Didn't Take Inspiration From Any Wild Fan Theories (And It Was The Right Call)

The second season of "Yellowjackets" is finally here, and with nine episodes of the story in total, it's clear that at least some fan theories will eventually get addressed. According to the showrunners, though, they ignored a bunch of those theories when they went into Season 2.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter after the Season 2 premiere — titled "Friends, Romans, Countrymen" — showrunners Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco opened up about every far-fetched possibility that fans floated after Season 1. Asked if they incorporated any fan theories into the new season, Lisco spoke first.

"I'll answer for myself, and my answer is no. But that's not to say that I don't read and appreciate the fan reactions. I'm very grateful for them. But my process is just very specific. The more I get down the rabbit hole of what everybody thinks, the less sometimes I know what I think. And ultimately, to create a cohesive narrative with Ashely and Bart and our team of writers, we really need to cut out the noise sometimes and make sure that we know what we want to do."