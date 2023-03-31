D&D: Honor Among Thieves Playfully Addresses Fan Criticism In '80s Cartoon Throwback

An outcry erupted among "Dungeons and Dragons" players when the first teaser trailer for "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" arrived in July 2022. The trailer depicted the druid Doric, played by Sophia Lillis, transforming into an owlbear to maul some soldiers before returning to her tiefling form. The problem, according to "D and D" players, is that the famed tabletop roleplaying game does not allow druids to become owlbears.

But "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" has released a clever retort in the form of a short animated clip on the Paramount Pictures YouTube channel. The clip is rendered in the style of the 1983 "Dungeons and Dragons" cartoon, and depicts an adventuring party being shown the offending moment from the trailer. When the party's paladin, a human named Eric, insists that a druid cannot transform into an owlbear, and that "rules are rules for a reason," another party member calls him a "rules lawyer," a disparaging term for a player who gets too hung up on the rules to enjoy the game. The apparent dungeon master responds, "Ah, but the first rule is, if I say it's okay, it's okay. And also, Eric, you suck."

Though some say a "Dungeons and Dragons" movie should take itself seriously, the gnomish dungeon master in the '80s throwback has a solid point: the rule of cool abides.