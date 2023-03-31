Invincible Creator Robert Kirkman Has Great News About The Gap Between Seasons 2 And 3

Like "The Boys" before it, Amazon Prime Video's "Invincible" shines a different kind of light on superheroes, imagining them as complex, nuanced characters living in a morally murky reality. However, boasting aliens, dimensional rifts, and intergalactic conspiracies, the animated series is able to go to all kinds of wacky places thanks to its unique format.

While critics and fans alike have praised Season 1 of "Invincible," the wait for new episodes has been a long one. However, based on a recent interview with series creator Robert Kirkman, it sounds like once Season 2 does finally premiere, we won't have to wait quite as long for the next installment. Speaking to Collider about "Invincible," he explained that things are "far enough along that there won't be a similar gap between Season 2 and Season 3."

With Season 2 slated to premiere in 2023, that should be happy news to fans who are waiting to see how the series unfolds.