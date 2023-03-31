Chad Stahelski And Keanu Reeves Keep A Wishlist Of Future A-List John Wick Stars
"John Wick: Chapter 4" brought plenty of new faces to the franchise, blowing away all box-office competition. The future of the franchise, for now, seems to be focused on spin-offs like "The Continental" TV series and the upcoming feature film "Ballerina." But if director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves decide to return for a fifth installment of "John Wick" – the shocking ending could go either way, after all — they have a list of movie stars they'd want to bring with them.
"Keanu and I have a whole board of just people we'd love to work with," Stahelski told ScreenRant. "If you told me Cillian Murphy was gonna be in a 'John Wick,' I'd be like, 'Oh my god, Cillian Murphy!' Like, I'm a huge fan. If you told me Jackie Chan or Jet Li, you told me like Jason Statham. If you said, '[Sylvester] Stallone was gonna make a cameo...'" The director's dream list also features Clint Eastwood, Christian Bale, Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman, Matt Damon, and Jason Momoa. To say this list is incredible would be an understatement, and "John Wick" has definitely reached a point where they could practically get anyone they want, so we're going to need this list to come true as soon as possible.
Why make more John Wick movies?
We're not sure who exactly is asking this question because anyone who has watched the "John Wick" series is foaming at the mouth for the next one, but Chad Stahelski revealed that he and Keanu Reeves sit down to figure out why there should be another "John Wick" — money-making opportunities aside — before agreeing to create another one.
The director told Collider that ever since the first movie premiered, they have questioned, "why make [another]?" After "John Wick," the character was on the run, and the duo wanted to open up the world and explore its lore. Then, they had "the marker and all of the friendships" to expand, but with "Chapter 4," there was one glaring reason for him and Reeves to return. We won't get into that here due to spoilers, but it's clear that neither Stahelski nor Reeves wants to overstay their welcome. However, we will gladly accept as many more "John Wick" stories — whether they are spin-offs, prequels, or more core installments — as they want to give audiences, hopefully starring some of the actors on their wishlist.