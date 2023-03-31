Chad Stahelski And Keanu Reeves Keep A Wishlist Of Future A-List John Wick Stars

"John Wick: Chapter 4" brought plenty of new faces to the franchise, blowing away all box-office competition. The future of the franchise, for now, seems to be focused on spin-offs like "The Continental" TV series and the upcoming feature film "Ballerina." But if director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves decide to return for a fifth installment of "John Wick" – the shocking ending could go either way, after all — they have a list of movie stars they'd want to bring with them.

"Keanu and I have a whole board of just people we'd love to work with," Stahelski told ScreenRant. "If you told me Cillian Murphy was gonna be in a 'John Wick,' I'd be like, 'Oh my god, Cillian Murphy!' Like, I'm a huge fan. If you told me Jackie Chan or Jet Li, you told me like Jason Statham. If you said, '[Sylvester] Stallone was gonna make a cameo...'" The director's dream list also features Clint Eastwood, Christian Bale, Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman, Matt Damon, and Jason Momoa. To say this list is incredible would be an understatement, and "John Wick" has definitely reached a point where they could practically get anyone they want, so we're going to need this list to come true as soon as possible.