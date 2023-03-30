George And Mary's Exchange On Young Sheldon S6 E16 Hints At A Dark End For The Series

"Young Sheldon" returns after a brief break with Season 6, Episode 16, "A Stolen Truck and Going on the Lam," to resolve Missy's (Raegan Revord) dramatic cliffhanger. We left off with the misunderstood young Cooper unexpectedly stealing her dad's truck and running away from home, leaving viewers worried about where she was headed. In the new episode, she recruits Paige (Mckenna Grace) to tag along in her joyride escapade as they plan to lead fulfilling new lives in Daytona Beach, Florida.

While most of the story revolves around Missy's desperate attempt to be noticed by her parents, there are several moments with the Coopers that further drive the overarching story. Mary (Zoe Perry) and George (Lance Barber) continue to argue and fight with Mary still staying over at her mother's house to avoid further conflict. When she sees the truck gone and thinks George is away, she comes back home to find her husband still there with more malcontent. The two continue to bicker on the drive to find Missy until a certain throwaway line from George foreshadows the series' dark future — "Yeah, over my dead body."

Since "Young Sheldon" is a prequel, there are certain formative events from Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) childhood that we already know about. In "The Big Bang Theory," Sheldon (Jim Parsons) tells his friends about his father's extramarital affair, which we've seen alluded to in the spin-off. He also mentions George's untimely death and fans seem to be getting closer to it on "Young Sheldon," as indicated by his recent, dark exchange with Mary.