Joe Russo Teases Some Major Changes In Extraction 2

The rest of this article contains spoilers for the filming of "Extraction 2."

Speaking with Collider while promoting the upcoming release of Netflix's "The Gray Man," which he co-directed with his brother Anthony, Joe Russo explained what will make "Extraction 2" distinct from its progenitor.

"It's very different from 'Extraction 1', which we like. It's its own movie in that regard," he explained. Russo went on to explain that the film will be very visually distinct from "Extraction," with a unique feeling, tone, pace, and visual palette. "That, to us, is an interesting way to approach serializing a story, is that it's more surprising and unexpected, and you're not going to get the exact same movie that you got the last time out," he concluded. A video posted by Hemsworth to his Instagram taken during filming backs up Russo's claims, as this seems to take place in a snowbound location. It appears that the film will follow the standards set by the "Mission: Impossible" series of films by anthologizing its source material and moving its hero from locale to locale and mission to mission.

There's no word as of press time as to when fans will be able to contrast and compare the two films. While Netflix released a teaser trailer for "Extraction 2" in September 2021, there has been no release date officially announced for the film. Hopefully, it'll provide some resolution to the many unanswered questions fans have from the first movie.