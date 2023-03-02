Star Trek: Discovery Will End Its Journey With Season 5

"Star Trek: Discovery," Paramount's current flagship series in the long-running science-fiction franchise, will come to an end with its upcoming fifth season, the studio has announced. The series first debuted in 2017 on the streaming service now known as Paramount+, and follows Sonequa Martin-Green as Starfleet officer Michael Burnham. Set ten years before the events of "Star Trek: The Original Series," it explores areas of the galaxy previously untouched by the historic franchise.

In a statement, "Discovery" showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise thanked the cast, crew, and fans for following the show's journey, stating their pride in having formulated the latest chapter in the "Star Trek" legacy, which they noted honors the bold tradition of representation that began with the original series. "If just one person sees themselves, or the possibilities for their future, in a new way because of 'Discovery,' then we think we'd have made ['Star Trek' creator] Gene Roddenberry very proud," the pair said in part.

As for that final season, it will arrive next year alongside a large promotional push from Paramount.