The Power Rangers Reveal The Shocking New Identities Of The Dimension X Rangers
Contains spoilers for "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II" #4
A new set of Rangers has just debuted, and readers know the heroes behind the masks quite well. In "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II" #4 from BOOM! Studios, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles continue their journeys through Dimension X, the world where the villain Krang came from. It's there the heroes in a half-shell discover the reality actually once had its own group of Power Rangers known as the Dimension X Rangers.
After the Turtles and Shredder are ambushed while they venture deeper into Dimension X by a combination of "TMNT" and "Power Rangers" villains, Leonardo makes the executive decision to use the morphers of the Dimension X Rangers. With the power-up, the Turtles become the newest version of the Dimension X Rangers, with new looks, weapons, and powers to take on monsters trying to stop them.
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Become The Dimension X Rangers
In "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II" #4 by Ryan Parrott, Dan Mora, Raul Angulo, and Ed Dukeshire, the two popular groups of heroes are working together to stop a common threat. Supervillains Rita Repulsa and Krang are working together and have set up a base of operations in Dimension X. With the Power Rangers becoming the Mutant Rangers and Master Splinter leading them in a chaotic fight on Earth, the Turtles have traveled to Dimension X with Shredder to try to stop Repulsa and Krang before it's too late.
In the issue, the Turtles and Shredder make it inside Krang's stronghold, where Michelangelo finds the morphers that once belonged to the original Dimension X Rangers. The discovery confirms the existence of Krang's reality once having their own Rangers and gives reason to why Krang knows so much about them. However, before the Turtles can figure out their next course of action, Krang and Rita Repulsa send some of their strongest soldiers at them, including Goldar, Terror Toad, Pudgy Pig, and Bones. Realizing they're about to be overwhelmed by their opponents, the Turtles use the Dimension X Rangers morphers and transform into new iterations of themselves. Like Casey Jones transforming into Ranger X earlier in the series, the Turtles fill out the rest of the squad with their new armor matching their iconic masks.
The Turtles new forms give them a much-needed power boost
The Turtles don't lose their identities while transforming into the Dimension X Rangers, as even with their new armor, they're instantly recognizable. Donatello wields a powered-up bo staff, Raphael trades in his usual twin sai for energy-powered ones, Leonardo's dual katanas get a Ranger upgrade, and Michelangelo goes from his dual nunchaku to a kusarigama. Silver armor with bright X's across the chest comes with their new weapons, featuring each Turtle's trademark color throughout. Hopefully, Casey Jones' Ranger X can join them in battle soon, and readers will get the chance to see what the full Dimension X Rangers are capable of as a group.
Ultimately, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles becoming the Dimension X Rangers gives the heroes a fighting chance against Krang and Repulsa, whose rule over Dimension X and their massive army briefly seemed unbeatable. By becoming Rangers, the Turtles get weapons and power upgrades that should make taking on the dark forces at play much easier than before. But, of course, they'll need them, as Krang just debuted his own Megazord body, while Rita Repulsa surely has something in store to give herself even more dangerous powers too.
"Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II" #4 by BOOM! Studios is now available in comic book stores.