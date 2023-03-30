The Power Rangers Reveal The Shocking New Identities Of The Dimension X Rangers

In "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II" #4 by Ryan Parrott, Dan Mora, Raul Angulo, and Ed Dukeshire, the two popular groups of heroes are working together to stop a common threat. Supervillains Rita Repulsa and Krang are working together and have set up a base of operations in Dimension X. With the Power Rangers becoming the Mutant Rangers and Master Splinter leading them in a chaotic fight on Earth, the Turtles have traveled to Dimension X with Shredder to try to stop Repulsa and Krang before it's too late.

In the issue, the Turtles and Shredder make it inside Krang's stronghold, where Michelangelo finds the morphers that once belonged to the original Dimension X Rangers. The discovery confirms the existence of Krang's reality once having their own Rangers and gives reason to why Krang knows so much about them. However, before the Turtles can figure out their next course of action, Krang and Rita Repulsa send some of their strongest soldiers at them, including Goldar, Terror Toad, Pudgy Pig, and Bones. Realizing they're about to be overwhelmed by their opponents, the Turtles use the Dimension X Rangers morphers and transform into new iterations of themselves. Like Casey Jones transforming into Ranger X earlier in the series, the Turtles fill out the rest of the squad with their new armor matching their iconic masks.