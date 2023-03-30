A Major TMNT Villain Just Got A Megazord To Fight The Power Rangers
Contains spoilers for "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II" #4
The Power Rangers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' latest crossover has just placed a major villain inside his own Megazord. In "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II" #4, Krang works alongside Rita Repulsa in dealing with the newly transformed Mutant Rangers on Earth, and the Turtles and Shredder team up in Dimension X. To stop them, the brain-like alien creature is turning a Megazord into his new body.
The Megazord has long been a vital part of the "Power Rangers" franchise, with the original Zords making up the Dino Megazord. Debuting in season one of the live-action series, the first Megazord was made up of the Rangers' Tyrannosaurus (the head), Mastodon (back and arms), Triceratops (left leg), Sabertooth Tiger (right leg), and Pterodactyl (chest plate). The Megazord's battle mode turned the Zords into a singular giant robot who wielded the Power Sword with several impressive offensive and defensive weapons. There have been several variations of the Megazord in different iterations of the Rangers, including the Shogun Megazord, Ninja Steel Megazord, and the Turbo Megazord. In the new "TMNT/Power Rangers" comic, Krang is the latest character to get a Megazord with his own dark twist.
Krang wants to use his Megazord to take over the world
Big things are happening not only for the Power Rangers in the live-action universe but also in comics. In "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II" #4 by Ryan Parrott, Dan Mora, Raul Angulo, and Ed Dukeshire, Rita Repulsa and Krang plan their next attack while the Mutant Rangers and Master Splinter battle against Leatherhead, the rock soldiers, and other forces. As the fight unfolds, Krang is seen pulling up schematics for the Dino Zords, with the villain building something massive at his command center. Then, as the dust settles and the Mutant Rangers believe they have achieved temporary victory, they're greeted by Krang, who reveals he's created his own Megazord that appears to be based on the very first one.
Krang's Megazord is designed to be his new body, as the sinister creature sits in a glass case in the chest plate of the massive Megazord. While the Megazord looks like a stripped-down version of the Power Rangers giant robot without the Dino Zords, it appears to be a near-identical creation. In the robot, Krang threatens the Mutant Rangers and promises worldwide extinction. Considering the capabilities of the original Megazord, Krang's new body might be the most powerful he's ever built, which is bad news for both the Power Rangers and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Heroes have transformed to unite against Krang
The "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II" miniseries has been filled with transformations, and not just from Krang. Most notably, Casey Jones became Ranger X, a villainous new Ranger who was later revealed to be a man on the inside for the Turtles. In addition, the Power Rangers themselves have become the Mighty Morphin' Mutant Rangers with ferocious new appearances. Meanwhile, the teased Dimension X Rangers have also emerged amid the chaos. While readers learn Casey became Ranger X by taking on the Pink Ranger's morpher, the Turtles found the rest of the morphers on Dimension X, using their own call to action, "power up, power extreme," to become Rangers-Turtles hybrids.
Taking down Krang, Rita Repulsa, and their massive army inside and outside Dimension X was always going to be a challenging path to victory for the comic's heroes. But, with their own power upgrades as the new Mutant Rangers and the Dimension X Rangers with Shredder and Master Splinter by their side, the Turtles and Power Rangers are powered up enough to take on the world's most dangerous threats, including Krang in his new Megazord form. The fight rages on as "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II" #4 by BOOM! Studios is in comic book stores now.