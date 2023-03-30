A Major TMNT Villain Just Got A Megazord To Fight The Power Rangers

Contains spoilers for "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II" #4

The Power Rangers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' latest crossover has just placed a major villain inside his own Megazord. In "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II" #4, Krang works alongside Rita Repulsa in dealing with the newly transformed Mutant Rangers on Earth, and the Turtles and Shredder team up in Dimension X. To stop them, the brain-like alien creature is turning a Megazord into his new body.

The Megazord has long been a vital part of the "Power Rangers" franchise, with the original Zords making up the Dino Megazord. Debuting in season one of the live-action series, the first Megazord was made up of the Rangers' Tyrannosaurus (the head), Mastodon (back and arms), Triceratops (left leg), Sabertooth Tiger (right leg), and Pterodactyl (chest plate). The Megazord's battle mode turned the Zords into a singular giant robot who wielded the Power Sword with several impressive offensive and defensive weapons. There have been several variations of the Megazord in different iterations of the Rangers, including the Shogun Megazord, Ninja Steel Megazord, and the Turbo Megazord. In the new "TMNT/Power Rangers" comic, Krang is the latest character to get a Megazord with his own dark twist.