Dimension X Rangers Make First Appearance In Power Rangers/TMNT II - Exclusive
Contains spoilers for "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II" #4
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are traveling to Dimension X, the homeworld of Krang, where they'll come across the new Dimension X Rangers. In a brand-new exclusive preview of "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II" #4, the newest version of the Rangers is teased, as Michelangelo, Donatello, Leonardo, and Raphael are joined by their former foe Shredder in their investigations of the dark reality.
In "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II," both the Power Rangers and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have had to deal with Krang and Rita Repulsa teaming up with considerable forces at their disposal. Among them is Casey Jones, who has taken on the persona of Ranger X, using the Pink Ranger of Dimension X's morpher to transform into a villain. However, with Jones recently revealing that he's working as a man on the inside for the Turtles after enduring torture at the hands of the villainous forces at play, things are starting to turn in the heroes' favor. With the Power Rangers taking on waves of enemies on Earth as the Mutant Rangers, the Turtles and Shredder are traveling through Dimension X to try to stop Repulsa and Krang — and they might get some help in the form of the Dimension X Rangers.
The Rangers and Turtles fight two separate battles
In Looper's exclusive preview of "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II" #4 by Ryan Parrott ("Rogue Sun"), Dan Mora ("Batman/Superman: World's Finest"), Raul Angulo and Ed Dukeshire, The Turtles venture through Dimension X alongside Shredder, as they question who they can trust after getting intel from Casey Jones' Ranger X. They sift through the ruins of Dimension X, pondering what it used to look like before battles and waring decimated the world. During their trek, the Turtles ask Shredder why he's lived a life of villainy, and they get a genuine response from their usual enemy. He tells them he wants people to fear him as fear, not love, is what people remember.
Meanwhile, the last page of our exclusive preview features the Mutant Rangers adjusting to their mutant forms with Master Splinter guiding them. The battle at Angel Grove appears to be a considerable challenge for the heroes on Earth, as the Turtles are bracing for their own potentially deadly fight in Dimension X.
The issue will officially introduce the Dimension X Rangers
On the heels of a new trailer for "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" and the recent reveal of Lord Drakkon's own Rangers in "Power Rangers Unlimited: The Coinless," another new group of Rangers will be revealed in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II" #4. The Dimension X Rangers, who Ranger X has mentioned in past issues, will make their official debut. While little is known about the fallen Rangers, Casey Jones was able to transform into Ranger X after using the Pink Ranger's morpher.
A synopsis for the comic reads: "The penultimate issue heats up as the Mutant Rangers are in dire straits, but a familiar mentor brings new allies to turn the tide! But the battle also rages in Dimension X, where the hero and villain roles continue to blur as they fight old foes and unfamiliar monsters. The Mutant Rangers shouldn't celebrate too soon though, as their worst enemy arrives in a monstrous new form!"
"Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II" #4 will feature cover art from some of the comic book industry's most talented artists. Dan Mora, Kevin Eastman and Freddie Williams II, Andrew Dalhouse, Jordan Gibson, Taurin Clarke, Paolo Rivera, Simone di Meo, Karen S. Darboe, E.M. Gist, Miguel Mercado, and Goñi Montes will provide cover and variants for the issue.
Readers will be introduced to the Dimension X Rangers when "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II" #4 by BOOM! Studios arrives in comic book stores on March 29, 2023.