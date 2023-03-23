Dimension X Rangers Make First Appearance In Power Rangers/TMNT II - Exclusive

Contains spoilers for "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II" #4

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are traveling to Dimension X, the homeworld of Krang, where they'll come across the new Dimension X Rangers. In a brand-new exclusive preview of "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II" #4, the newest version of the Rangers is teased, as Michelangelo, Donatello, Leonardo, and Raphael are joined by their former foe Shredder in their investigations of the dark reality.

In "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II," both the Power Rangers and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have had to deal with Krang and Rita Repulsa teaming up with considerable forces at their disposal. Among them is Casey Jones, who has taken on the persona of Ranger X, using the Pink Ranger of Dimension X's morpher to transform into a villain. However, with Jones recently revealing that he's working as a man on the inside for the Turtles after enduring torture at the hands of the villainous forces at play, things are starting to turn in the heroes' favor. With the Power Rangers taking on waves of enemies on Earth as the Mutant Rangers, the Turtles and Shredder are traveling through Dimension X to try to stop Repulsa and Krang — and they might get some help in the form of the Dimension X Rangers.