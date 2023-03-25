John Wick: Chapter 4 Writers On Building The World, Writing Action, And More - Exclusive Interview

Can you walk us through the process of putting the story together? How does it go from ideas that Chad and Keanu have to what you guys are putting down on the page?

Shay Hatten: Well, it's always a collaborative process. The main thing we can say is that it is a process of Chad [having] very strong ideas. He comes to this movie with Keanu, who has his extremely strong opinion of this character and the journey he's on. Then, as a writer, you're trying to service the story as it's been unfolding over the previous three movies. The reason that this particular story was so fun to start to figure out is because the third one ended in such a cliffhanger, and it necessitated us asking ourselves, what would happen to this character after the end of that movie when we have to have a bit of a time jump so he's healed, but also he's still in so much danger from this world?

Where would he be? Where would he be seeking shelter now? Who would be coming after him? We're naturally trying to follow the story where it leads us while also trying to service whatever great action ideas Chad has and Keanu's spiritual ideas about the character ... You start with the big bundle of things you loosely want to explore, and then you dive in and figure it out.

Michael Finch: It's a really interesting process. It works backwards in a lot of ways. A lot of this begins with Chad being inspired by other films, other genres of film, be it "Once Upon a Time in the West," "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," or be it "Bullitt" or "Dirty Harry" or a "Zatoichi" film. We start with those large ideas, and then Chad starts to come up with this stuff — "Look, I want to do something with waterfalls. I want to end it with a duel. I want to begin it in the desert." Once you start getting those pieces together, we start stringing them together. By virtue of the fact that "John Wick" is very episodic, it allows you to tell these discreet little moments.

It could — in other instances or in the hands of a lesser filmmaker — feel quite jarring to jump from one moment to another in one place to another. Somehow, Chad has the capacity with [cinematographer Dan] Laustsen and Keanu's ability to sell this sense that we're moving seamlessly through time. That allows you to service these ideas of venue and action and of character, which is where we come in and try and create as much depth within these moments as possible, because there's many ways you could render these action scenes. The nice thing about "John Wick" — one thing I appreciate — is that ... the characters, despite being quite heightened in a pushed and heightened world, have a certain pathos to them. They have a certain emotional resonance.

Now, part of that, granted, is the fact that [Laurence] Fishburne can sell pretty much anything. So can Ian [McShane]. [Bill] Skarsgård's fantastic. Hiro [Sanada]'s great. Donnie [Yen]'s amazing. Rina [Sawayama], who as far as I know has never acted before, was incredibly powerful. They all bought into their characters; they all bought into the idea of the movie. Once that happened, you start tying these characters together in fun, interesting ways. It's a really interesting, backwards process.