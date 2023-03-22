Netflix's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Trailer Is All About The Nostalgia
"Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" is a pop culture institution at this point, but the franchise has gone through several iterations throughout the years. For example, 2017's "Power Rangers" tried to give the superheroes a darker, modern, YA makeover, eschewing the campy and colorful fun that made the original series so entertaining. Fortunately, "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always" is a back-to-the-roots affair in the truest sense, but fans can expect some weighty moments if the new footage is anything to go by.
"Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always" is being released to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the beloved super sentai series. Furthermore, Netflix has released a trailer to hype up the occasion, featuring appearances from original characters such as Rocky (Steve Cardenas), Kat (Catherine Sutherland), Zack (Walter Jones), and Billy (David Yost).
Of course, the villains are just as memorable as the heroes in the "Power Rangers" universe, so old-school fans might actually be happy to see Rita Repulsa (Barbara Goodson) back in action — and she's more powerful than ever before.
It's morphin' time
As you can see from the trailer, "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always" picks up following the events of the original series. Rita Repulsa has found a brand-new body — a robotic one, nonetheless — and she's out to settle a grudge with the Power Rangers. She also intends to create a time portal, and only bad things came come from that. Elsewhere, Minotaur and Snizzard also appear in mech form, along with other evil goons who want to cause trouble.
The trailer also introduces Minh (Charlie Kersh), Trini Kwan's daughter. Thuy Trang, the actor who played the original Yellow Ranger, passed away in 2001, but it's clear that the special will honor her memory. In "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always," it's revealed that Kwan was killed in battle, and her daughter — along with the Rangers — want to get some payback in their own right.
Overall, the trailer makes the upcoming special look like a fun slice of nostalgia with some emotion and high-stakes adventure thrown in for good measure.
"Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always" will arrive on Netflix on April 19, 2023.