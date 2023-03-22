Netflix's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Trailer Is All About The Nostalgia

"Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" is a pop culture institution at this point, but the franchise has gone through several iterations throughout the years. For example, 2017's "Power Rangers" tried to give the superheroes a darker, modern, YA makeover, eschewing the campy and colorful fun that made the original series so entertaining. Fortunately, "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always" is a back-to-the-roots affair in the truest sense, but fans can expect some weighty moments if the new footage is anything to go by.

"Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always" is being released to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the beloved super sentai series. Furthermore, Netflix has released a trailer to hype up the occasion, featuring appearances from original characters such as Rocky (Steve Cardenas), Kat (Catherine Sutherland), Zack (Walter Jones), and Billy (David Yost).

Of course, the villains are just as memorable as the heroes in the "Power Rangers" universe, so old-school fans might actually be happy to see Rita Repulsa (Barbara Goodson) back in action — and she's more powerful than ever before.