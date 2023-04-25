The Flash's New Trailer Sees Barry Allen Racing To Fix The Timeline

Multiple versions of Barry Allen (Ezra Miller). Michael Keaton's and Ben Affleck's Batman. Supergirl (Sasha Calle). A returning General Zod (Michael Shannon) and at least one major non-Batman Justice League cameo. Even without the various scandals and allegations surrounding Miller, "The Flash" is one massively news-worthy DCEU movie. The word-of-mouth surrounding the speedster-centric project has been highly positive, too. In fact, new DC Studios co-head James Gunn had nothing but monumental praise for "The Flash."

From what the epic superhero film's trailers have showed so far, Gunn might very well turn out to be correct in his assessment. The Flash's time-traveling, multi-dimensional Speed Force shenanigans clearly make for a highly entertaining, packed blockbuster of a superhero film, and the movie's numerous cameos and returning characters are a great fit for the frenetic pace of its main character. Now, the latest trailer for "The Flash" is out, offering fans another glimpse into the complex movie before it hits the theaters on June 16, 2023.