Ben Affleck Drops A Major Flash Spoiler, Reveals Another Justice League Cameo

Michael Keaton's Batman will also appear in the "Flash" movie, but there's no word on how Affleck's Batman will figure into the story. It's not a big surprise that he's returning, though, considering that he recently talked about how his work on "Justice League" basically taught him how to not be Batman.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter about his upcoming movie "Air," Affleck said that he only figured out how to play the Caped Crusader in this upcoming "Flash" film. ""I did finally figure out how to play that character [Batman], and I nailed it in 'The Flash.' For the five minutes I'm there, it's really great," Affleck revealed.

Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought the multiverse into play, it seems DC is playing with the idea as well, reintroducing Keaton and Affleck's respective Batmen (though there's currently no word on if noted pasta chef Robert Pattinson will join in the fun as well). In any case, we know Gal Gadot will show up in "The Flash..." unless Warner Bros. hastily edits her out in post-production due to Affleck's comments.