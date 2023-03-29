Ben Affleck Drops A Major Flash Spoiler, Reveals Another Justice League Cameo
Ben doesn't give Affleck anymore (when it comes to spoilers).
Here's hoping Affleck, who's returning to the DC Extended Universe as Batman in Ezra Miller's upcoming "Flash" film, didn't sign any non-disclosure agreements and just land himself in incredibly hot water. Collider reported that, on an episode of the podcast Smartless, Affleck revealed an enormous DC cameo in the highly-anticipated movie — specifically, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman.
Saying he doesn't want to spoil anything, Affleck proceeds to go ahead and drop a huge spoiler. "I don't wanna give a spoiler, but it was a scene where I get caught, I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys. And she saves me by– I mean, I'm sure the spoiler, DC assassins are gonna get me, but [...] she saves me with the Lasso of Truth. And so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work... I was like, 'Wait a minute, I got it!'"
Ben Affleck is getting back into the Batsuit
Michael Keaton's Batman will also appear in the "Flash" movie, but there's no word on how Affleck's Batman will figure into the story. It's not a big surprise that he's returning, though, considering that he recently talked about how his work on "Justice League" basically taught him how to not be Batman.
In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter about his upcoming movie "Air," Affleck said that he only figured out how to play the Caped Crusader in this upcoming "Flash" film. ""I did finally figure out how to play that character [Batman], and I nailed it in 'The Flash.' For the five minutes I'm there, it's really great," Affleck revealed.
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought the multiverse into play, it seems DC is playing with the idea as well, reintroducing Keaton and Affleck's respective Batmen (though there's currently no word on if noted pasta chef Robert Pattinson will join in the fun as well). In any case, we know Gal Gadot will show up in "The Flash..." unless Warner Bros. hastily edits her out in post-production due to Affleck's comments.