Fear The Walking Dead's Demetrius Grosse Boards Wonder Man In Villainous Role

Fans of Marvel's "Wonder Man" just received major casting news for Disney+'s upcoming adaptation. One of the major villains of the comic series, Eric Williams (aka Grim Reaper), will be played by "Fear the Walking Dead" star Demetrius Grosse, who played Emile and Josiah LaRoux in the Season 7 twin twist.

TVLine reported the casting news and shared that the series' filming will begin this spring. The publication also highlighted how Grosse's casting as Williams had been circulating in fan circles for weeks, first stemming from a Patreon discussion of the project. The character originally turned to crime after living in his brother Simon's (aka Wonder Man) shadow for years, and after some unfortunate dealings with other superheroes, he became the villain known as the Grim Reaper.

Two veterans of comic book properties from the small and large screens will join Grosse in filling out additional characters from "Wonder Man."