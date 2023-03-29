Murder Mystery 2: Adam Sandler Talks Filming On The Eiffel Tower At 2AM

Aside from arthouse flicks like "Uncut Gems" and "Hustle," Adam Sandler's latest movies seem to have one thing in common — they're shot in beautiful, exotic locales that basically let him go on vacation with his friends and family during filming. His latest, Netflix's "Murder Mystery 2," is no exception. Sandler stars alongside longtime collaborator Jennifer Aniston in the Paris-set sequel to 2019's "Murder Mystery" — which itself was set on a yacht and filmed in locations like Monaco and Italy. According to the star, the two got an incredible opportunity while filming in the City of Light.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, Sandler opened up about what it was like to shoot on one of the world's most famous and recognizable landmarks. When Fallon asks about it and wonders if he's spoiling anything, Sandler is blunt: "No. Jennifer falls off the Eiffel Tower in it." Fallon says that he read that nobody has ever done a scene like this on the Eiffel Tower, to which Sandler responds, "It was very cool. They did it at like 2:00 in the morning. 'Cause when you go to Paris, you go to see the Eiffel Tower. So they were like, 'You can shoot there, but do it at like 2:00 in the morning so we're not ruining everybody's time."