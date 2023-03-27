Jennifer Aniston Reveals Which Friends Character Adam Sandler Wanted To Be

Not many actors in Hollywood can claim legit superstar status, and even fewer can add the coveted qualifier "cross-generational" to that superstar title. But Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are arguably two long-time Tinseltown players who've earned such an honor. The duo began their cross-generational ascension back in the 1990s, with Aniston breaking through on the legendary sitcom "Friends," and funnyman Sandler doing so on "Saturday Night Live" prior to taking his talents to the big screen. As it was, the powerhouse team never actually worked together during their '90s heyday, pairing for the first time on the 2011 comedy "Just Go With It."

Despite earning raves for their on-screen chemistry, they waited until 2019 to re-team, doing so on the Netflix hit "Murder Mystery." The sequel to that streamer is soon to debut on the platform, and with the pair now on the promotional trail, a recent stop on the "Jake's Takes" show found them fielding a pointed question about which of their past projects they might've enjoyed collaborating on. To no particular surprise, Sandler admitted he would've enjoyed being on "Friends," joking, "I woulda been the monkey on 'Friends.' I woulda handled that."

That got an expected laugh from both Aniston and host Jake Hamilton, though the former went on to confirm, "He wanted to be Ross." Sandler promptly confirmed as much, noting half-defeatedly, "I wanted to be Ross."