John Wick 4 Producer Confirms Wick's Fate, But Says 'Never Say Never' Regarding The Future

Contains spoilers for "John Wick: Chapter 4"

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) duels with Caine (Donny Yen) during the epic conclusion of "John Wick: Chapter 4." And while the hitman conspires to trick and ultimately defeat the film's real villain, the Marchese de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård), Wick succumbs to his mortal wounds. Now, there's a post-credits scene between Caine and Akira (Rina Sawayama) that alludes to a possible spin-off, but without the franchise's main character. While producer Erica Lee seems to be insisting that audiences should accept John Wick's tombstone at face value, she's also not one to count the Baba Yaga out — ever.

"I think that... is that character of John Wick dead?" Lee asked during her exclusive interview with Collider. "Yes. Are there other versions or... I don't know, I never say never. It's a long life. We're developing other properties, too, and I think that there's a lot of opportunity for movies starring other characters or other ways to worldbuild movies that are sort of handovers to different characters."

Indeed, Wick might have perished during his climactic battle at sunrise, but there's another heavy hitter involved in the fight: the box office. At the time of this writing, "John Wick: Chapter 4" has already made over $146 million worldwide. And the latest installment continues to win over both critics and audiences. So, given all the spin-offs in development, don't be surprised if Reeves returns in the future — even if it's just as a cameo.