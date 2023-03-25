John Wick: Chapter 4's Chad Stahelski Is Interested In Picking Up Where The Post-Credits Scene Left Off

Contains spoilers for "John Wick: Chapter 4"

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) paid the ultimate price for his freedom at the conclusion of "John Wick: Chapter 4." After scaling over 200 steps and battling dozens of bloodthirsty henchmen in France to reach the Basilica of Sacré-Cœur de Montmartre, John is forced to duel Caine (Donny Yen) before everyone's favorite hitman takes out the Marquis Vincent de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård).

After the duel with Caine tricks the real enemy, Wick surprises and kills the Marquis, but unfortunately, he later succumbs to his wounds and dies. But in a revealing end-credits scene, we get a glimpse of Caine with a presumably revenge-minded Akira (Rina Sawayama) closing in on him. And director Chad Stahelski would love to explore what comes next. "I would love it if they carry on," Stahelski said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "You'd have to ask Keanu [about] his thoughts, but, for me, I love the idea."

"We did have versions of that scene that we actually put in the movie, pre-credit, but we didn't know if that was the right direction," Stahelski continued. So, does Akira avenge her father's death by killing Caine? Well, the director wants to know, so don't be surprised if a spin-off or a fifth "John Wick" installment ultimately addresses the issue.