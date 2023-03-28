Blue Beetle Gets A New Armor Ahead Of DCU Debut

Spoilers ahead for "Blue Beetle: Graduation Day" #5 by DC Comics

Ahead of Blue Beetle's live-action debut in the DC Extended Universe, the hero is getting a significant upgrade in the pages of his current DC Comics miniseries. With the threat of the Horizon growing, learning the truth about the Green Beetle and Yellow Beetle, and the Justice League intervening and believing the threat of war is imminent, Jaime Reyes just received a new set of armor courtesy of his scarab, giving the fan-favorite character an all-new look.

Reyes is the current main Blue Beetle in the DC Universe, but he's far from the first hero to sport the moniker. In DC continuity, the first Blue Beetle, Dan Garrett, sported an alien scarab granting him incredible powers ranging from super strength, durability, vision, and flight. However, when Ted Kord took over the role, he could not wield the scarab, instead using his intellect, fighting skills, and near-unlimited resources to become a non-powered version of the hero. After bonding with the scarab, Jaime became the Blue Beetle and obtained blue armor with several transformative weapons. He has always struggled to fully control the scarab — known as the Khaji Da — while its history as a weapon of war has often put him at odds with those who aimed to take down the Reach, a destructive race of alien conquerors powered by scarabs.

With Xolo Maridueña portraying Blue Beetle in the hero's self-titled, live-action film in August, DC Comics is giving Reyes a major armor upgrade as he teams up with new Beetles.