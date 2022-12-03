DC's Upcoming Blue Beetle Movie Just Dropped Its First Poster And Release Date

The DC Extended Universe is adding another hero to its ever-expanding roster. Word on a Blue Beetle-focused film first surfaced in 2018, with "Miss Bala" screenwriter Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer attached to pen the script (via The Wrap). Production on the film quickly ramped up, with executives hoping to tell a story that prominently represnts the Latino community. "Charm City Kings" director Angel Manuel Soto was brought on board to helm the picture, while "Cobra Kai" standout Xolo Maridueña was tapped to step into the shoes of Jaime Reyes, the third canonical Blue Beetle.

Filming wrapped up in July earlier this year (via Collider), though the film's fate seemed uncertain for a brief moment. Originally envisioned as an HBO Max exclusive in the same vein as the now-canceled "Batgirl," the film was given the theatrical greenlight in 2021. Following the bomb shell news that the Bat-focused flick would be shelved, many began to worry that "Blue Beetle" would be met with the same fate.

Anxieties should be quelled as Warner Bros. and the DC Extended Universe are committed to bringing Soto's vision of Jaime Reyes to life. In a surprising announcement on Saturday afternoon, DC dropped the first poster for the "Blue Beetle" pic, while also re-confirming the project's theatrical release date.