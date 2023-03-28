The Next Star Trek Movie Should Boldly Go Where The MCU Has Gone Before - A Massive Crossover

Multiverse-shattering, chronology-bending, nerd royalty team-ups have really been seeing their day in the sun lately, huh? Some folks blame the seemingly inescapable push towards a pop culture pantheism, a march into an intellectual property singularity in which members of the Paw Patrol team up with Robert Pattinson's Batman to stop David Frost from interviewing Skeletor. Others think it started when Disney realized they had enough money to buy as many ex-Spider-Men as they wanted. Either way, it is what it is, and we are where we are: At the center of an unstoppable vortex of movies, shows, and video games where no crossover is too bananas to consider.

So why, in the history of "Star Trek," haven't we seen the grand inter-series crossover event we've been pondering over since we were kids? Putting aside the fact that such a moment would force a 60-year-old franchise to reconcile decades of technological and aesthetic inconsistencies — potentially opening the door to conversations where someone from the super-serious Alex Kurtzman era has to admit that they live in the same universe where a crazy space Lincoln appeared on the Enterprise one time — there might be no franchise better suited to the "Avengers: Endgame" approach.

After all, "Star Trek" has throwing fun crossovers at fans since the 1980s. It's just time to go bigger.