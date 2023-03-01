As Picard Ends, Star Trek's Last Great Ace In The Hole Is The Return Of Sisko

"Star Trek: Picard" is on its way to wherever streaming shows go when they die — presumably it's that android heaven from Season 1, where a positronic brain can keep functioning with just one neuron so, like, why would you need to build a whole brain in the first place? Okay, let's put that aside.

"Star Trek: Picard" the series has had its ups and downs, its brick oven pizza parties and its reveals that Q (John de Lancie) really just wanted Picard (Patrick Stewart) to get more hugs. However, if there's one thing that the majority of trekkies can agree on, it's that the excitement surrounding the show's debut (has it really been three seasons, already?) was immense. A Pulitzer Prize-winning author took the reins as the showrunner. Beloved characters from one of television's greatest sources of contemplative allegory made a comeback, seemingly guaranteeing, in an age rife with "Star Treks" bathed in abyssal darkness and despair, that we might see a return to thoughtful conversation, political philosophy, and cultural self-reflection through science fiction parables. Your results may have varied. Most of all, though, the hype surrounding "Star Trek: Picard" came courtesy of the fact that there was still life in the bones of "Old Trek," the remnants of the syndicated television age, back when captains were more likely to monologue their way out of a problem than to blow it up.

Fans wanted the good old days again, and the good old captains who inspired them to aspire for optimism. Luckily for Paramount, if they feel the inclination, they've still got one more beloved commanding officer with a story that's begging to be told, and that's Captain Sisko.