A New John Wick Spin-Off Will Be Announced Very Soon
"John Wick: Chapter 4" may be the ultimate culmination of the titular hitman's revenge-fueled adventures, but it's far from the end of the franchise — not by a long shot. In fact, one creative intimately involved with the franchise has just confirmed that a secret "John Wick" spin-off film not known by fans will soon be getting an official announcement and reveal.
In a March interview between longtime "John Wick" producer Erica Lee and Collider, the creative confirmed that the franchise is expanding even further in the cinematic space. "There is another film that we're developing that I think we'll be announcing in the next, say, month or two," she said. While the producer didn't give any concrete hints as to what the focus of this mystery movie could be, she implied that it's not a sequel to any of the previously announced installments of the franchise across film and TV, but a new strand entirely.
For now, it's anyone's guess what the focus of the new movie will be. It's possible that it could directly branch out from some of the major players of "John Wick: Chapter 4," such as Donnie Yen's Caine. However, it could also get a little more out there and serve as a prequel to the original "John Wick," or something similar. In any case, if Lee's words hold true, fans should expect to know more about this new project by the end of May 2023.
The Wick universe just keeps expanding
Whatever the mysterious new "John Wick" spin-off project ends up being, perhaps the most surprising thing is that it exists at all. After all, the franchise is already plenty busy expanding in quite a few different directions. For one thing, there's the 2024-slated "Ballerina," a spin-off movie set after "John Wick: Chapter 3" that will center upon Ana de Armas' character of Rooney. Then, there's 2023's "The Continental," a TV series that will focus on the titular hotel for assassins from the "John Wick" films. Of course, one also can't leave out the tentative plans for more mainline "John Wick" film entries.
The expansion of the "John Wick" franchise has become so extensive that the team is even thinking about projects beyond those that haven't released. In the aforementioned Collider interview, Erica Lee gave suggestions for what fans might expect beyond the soon-to-be-announced mystery spin-off. "I'm hopeful there's a 'Ballerina 2,' and 'John Wick 5,' and lots of other things," she said. "But we're developing a lot of stuff and having a lot of discussions with a lot of writers and brand management and 'Wick' universe is my utmost priority."
Regardless of the exact content pipeline, it's clear that the "John Wick" saga is far from concluded. That idea might come as a given to some, considering the success of the franchise, but it may be a little more surprising for those that have seen the ending of "John Wick: Chapter 4."