A New John Wick Spin-Off Will Be Announced Very Soon

"John Wick: Chapter 4" may be the ultimate culmination of the titular hitman's revenge-fueled adventures, but it's far from the end of the franchise — not by a long shot. In fact, one creative intimately involved with the franchise has just confirmed that a secret "John Wick" spin-off film not known by fans will soon be getting an official announcement and reveal.

In a March interview between longtime "John Wick" producer Erica Lee and Collider, the creative confirmed that the franchise is expanding even further in the cinematic space. "There is another film that we're developing that I think we'll be announcing in the next, say, month or two," she said. While the producer didn't give any concrete hints as to what the focus of this mystery movie could be, she implied that it's not a sequel to any of the previously announced installments of the franchise across film and TV, but a new strand entirely.

For now, it's anyone's guess what the focus of the new movie will be. It's possible that it could directly branch out from some of the major players of "John Wick: Chapter 4," such as Donnie Yen's Caine. However, it could also get a little more out there and serve as a prequel to the original "John Wick," or something similar. In any case, if Lee's words hold true, fans should expect to know more about this new project by the end of May 2023.