Funko's Latest Tease Unveils Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse's Key Players

With superhero movies becoming the most popular form of media in multiplexes, it makes sense studios would want to keep their cards close to their chests. They naturally wouldn't want any major plot points or potential cameos getting spoiled due to a careless reveal. Of course, when it comes to finding out as much about a movie as possible before its release, toy releases tend to be chock-full of details.

Toys from Funko to Lego tend to come out in anticipation of a new movie getting released. As such, they'll often contain scenes or characters that may not have necessarily popped up in any form of advertisement yet, which could be a good or bad thing, depending on how you look at it. And with "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" swinging into theaters in the near future, it's only natural for some toys to come out to provide a better glimpse of what the film will be about. Funko has released a few of its latest figures, and it gives us a good look at some characters who will pal around with Miles Morales in the next installment of the Spider-Verse franchise.