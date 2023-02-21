Funko's Latest Tease Unveils Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse's Key Players
With superhero movies becoming the most popular form of media in multiplexes, it makes sense studios would want to keep their cards close to their chests. They naturally wouldn't want any major plot points or potential cameos getting spoiled due to a careless reveal. Of course, when it comes to finding out as much about a movie as possible before its release, toy releases tend to be chock-full of details.
Toys from Funko to Lego tend to come out in anticipation of a new movie getting released. As such, they'll often contain scenes or characters that may not have necessarily popped up in any form of advertisement yet, which could be a good or bad thing, depending on how you look at it. And with "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" swinging into theaters in the near future, it's only natural for some toys to come out to provide a better glimpse of what the film will be about. Funko has released a few of its latest figures, and it gives us a good look at some characters who will pal around with Miles Morales in the next installment of the Spider-Verse franchise.
Spider-Byte, Spider-Man India, and more are part of the Funko collection
Among the Funko offerings, which were posted on Facebook, there are some figures everyone should have expected. Naturally, there are several figures depicting the two main characters of the film, namely Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. However, seeing as how over 200 different Spider-People were created for this movie, it only makes sense you'll be able to get your hands on a few of them in Funko form. This includes Spider-Punk, Spider-Woman, Spider-Man India, Spider-Byte, and Scarlet Spider.
There's even a portion devoted to some of the antagonistic forces of the movie. Spider-Man 2099 won't be the main villain of the film, but based on the trailer, it certainly seems like he'll get into a scrap with Miles at some point, probably initially. He'll get his own Funko figure in addition to Medieval Vulture and the main villain of the movie — The Spot. There's something for everyone here, but the real crown jewel is the jumbo-size Miles Morales figure that will apparently retail for $40 and be exclusive to Target. Given the mass appeal of the first "Into the Spider-Verse," it's safe to say demand will be high for these figures, so make sure to hop on them as soon as you can.
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" will swing into theaters on June 2.