Small Details You Missed In The Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Trailer

When "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" dropped in 2018, it blindsided spider-fans with a surprise buffet table of greatness. What could very well have been just another animated superhero project turned out to be an absolutely visionary feast of cool visuals, clever reimagining of familiar characters, and an enticing plot — all backed up by a sublime score and magnificent array of voice-acting talent.

The upcoming "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" has no such advantage. This time, everyone knows what to expect, and everyone is anticipating (and nervously hoping) the sequel can recreate the sheer awe of the original. Can it do so? Can Jason Schwartzman's villainous Spot terrorize us the way the original's villains did? And will Miguel O'Hara soon be everyone's new favorite Spider-Man?

Now, you can finally judge for yourself, because the trailer for the sequel is finally here. This short sneak peek showcases the latest developments in the Spider-Verse, with a number of returning favorites and cool new characters. Let's take a look at the many secrets and small details hiding in this new trailer for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."