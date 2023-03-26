U.S. Army Withdraws Ad Campaign Narrated By The MCU's Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors has quickly become one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. However, allegations of Majors' involvement in a domestic dispute led to his arrest in New York City on March 25. Consequently, the United States Army has scrapped its multi-million-dollar advertising campaign featuring the thespian.

"The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors, and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest," Laura DeFrancisco of the Army Enterprise Marketing Office said in a statement (per The Hollywood Reporter). "While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete."

U.S. Army commercials featuring Majors have been featured prominently during this year's March Madness, which is the annual NCAA Division I basketball tournament that is broadcast by CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV. But for the time being, Majors won't be promoting the Army's "Be All You Can Be" slogan anywhere.