John Wick: Chapter 4 On Track To Break Franchise Record With Opening Weekend Box Office

He might be having a tough moment at work, but it's still a pretty great time to be John Wick.

The iconic gentleman assassin played by Keanu Reeves is on track to have his best-ever opening weekend at the box office, with a Friday night gross of $29.4 million, which Deadline reports is enough to give "Chapter 4" the highest-grossing opening night of any movie in the "John Wick" series. If audiences keep coming to "Chapter 4" through the weekend, it could be the best opening weekend in franchise history as well, with a projected opening weekend gross of $70.6 million.

This shouldn't come as a complete surprise, since the "John Wick" series is a classic example of a franchise that has been building its reputation and popularity since it began almost a decade ago. A look at the franchise's box office totals shows that each installment has been much more popular in theaters than the one before it, and it seems that the latest movie is continuing that trend.