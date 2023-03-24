Keanu Reeves And Chad Stahelski Created John Wick 4 While Drinking Whiskey In Tokyo

We all owe a debt of gratitude to whiskey for bringing "John Wick: Chapter 4" to life.

After the highly successful "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum," was there any doubt that a fourth entry in the Keanu Reeves-led series would manifest? For the franchise's creatives, yes. In a recent interview with "The Big Picture" podcast, director Chad Stahelski revealed that "Parabellum" was intended to be the last film in the slick hitman franchise. That changed after he and Reeves started sharing whiskey in Tokyo during the threequel's Japanese premiere.

"Keanu and I finished number 3 and were like, 'Whew! We're good.' And then it was literally like 4 or 5 months later, the movie had come out, it had did what it did, people seemed to like it and we felt pretty satisfied at that one like, 'Okay. Whew. Dodged a bullet, we're all good, we're pretty content,'" Stahelski said. The director continued by explaining why most films typically open later in Japan than they do stateside. With the film opening so late in Japan, after it received considerable acclaim, both Reeves and Stahelski were at the Imperial Hotel bar, discussing their feelings about the franchise.

As their chat and drinks continued, ideas for a potential fourth film started popping up. "And then we're sitting there, we're in Japan, two drinks in you're like, 'What if John Wick met a samurai? Or a ninja? We should do an Osaka continental!'" Stahelski continued.