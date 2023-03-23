Kit Young's Favorite Shadow And Bone Scene Was 'Pure Chaos' To Film

Kit Young portrays Jesper Fahey on the streaming series "Shadow and Bone." Created by author Leigh Bardugo in her young adult book series, Jesper is an integral cog in Netflix's Grishaverse as a member of the Crows Club. During Season 1, Episode 3's "The Making at the Heart of the World," Jesper and his fellow gang members Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter) and Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman) take on a dangerous mission that requires them to travel across the infamous Unsea known as the Shadow Fold. The team's target: A powerful Grisha known as the Sun Summoner (Jessie Mei Li).

The Netflix series boasts any number of standout special effects sequences, but Young's favorite scene to shoot came in the aforementioned episode, which also featured the arrival of mascot Milo the Goat. "In terms of the pure chaos factor, and [due to] the fact that I still have a vulnerable temple from where it hit me in the head, [it was the goat scene]," Young revealed during a sit-down with Vanity Fair.

During the scene, Jesper boards a train with his fellow Crows to venture across the Fold with the Conductor, aka Arken Visser (Howard Charles). Unfortunately for the Grishaverse heroes, the train tracks haven't been completed, and the harrowing affair is further complicated by a nest of Volcra in the distance. This was by far the standout moment on the set of "Shadow and Bone" for Young.