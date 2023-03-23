Rumor Report: Linda Blair Could Be Returning For David Gordon Green's Exorcist Sequel

Few films in the history of the horror genre have as notorious a reputation as "The Exorcist." William Friedkin's terrifying film follows Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair), a young girl who is possessed by a demonic entity and the ensuing struggle between her mother, Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn), and a Catholic priest, Father Damian, to remove the dark spirit from its chosen vessel.

Though "The Exorcist" has received several sequels since the chilling original, none have really been able to live up to the high benchmark that Friedkin's film set. Still, David Gordon Green, who successfully brought the "Halloween" franchise back to life back in 2018, is set to release a legacy sequel to the film that will hopefully break that streak.

While it was already confirmed that Burstyn would return for Green's film, according to Above the Line, Blair will also be a part of the project. Though it's unclear how big her role will be in the upcoming sequel to "The Exorcist," Blair is also said to be serving as an advisor on the project as well.