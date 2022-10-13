David Gordon Green's The Exorcist Reboot Is Set To Begin Filming Imminently

David Gordon Green has proven himself to be one of the hardest-working directors in town. With "Halloween Ends," the final movie in his trilogy of Michael Myers slashers, arriving in theaters this month, you'd think the filmmaker is busy enough. But he's also occupied himself over the past several years with directorial runs on HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones" and Apple TV+'s "Mythic Quest," and now he's moving on to his next project, a reboot of "The Exorcist." It's no wonder a recent profile in Texas Monthly coronated him "Hollywood's Horror Necromancer," with Green noting, "I'm always looking to better myself or reinvent myself or try something new."

Green had big shoes to fill with his "Halloween" trilogy, as the original was directed by none other than John Carpenter. And "The Exorcist" holds an equally outsized place in the history of horror films. It was a juggernaut success in 1973 and is still regarded as one of the genre's crown jewels half a century after its initial release.

Though he may have earned a vacation, Green has no such plans, revealing that he'll be starting work on "The Exorcist" before the Halloween pumpkins have time to rot.