Criminal Minds Fans Are Tired Of The Recurring Overbearing Supervisor Storylines

When "Criminal Minds" wrapped its initial 15-season run on CBS in 2020, fans were more than a little distraught that their time with the BAU team had come to an end. Initial despair aside, it always seemed more a matter of "when," not "if" the series would go the way of a proper streaming revival. As it was, "Criminal Minds" diehards barely had to wait two years for "Criminal Minds: Evolution" to make its debut on Paramount+.

The series returned with a suitably big bang, as BAU heavies reassembled to take down an entire network of unsubs who emerged from pandemic lockdowns with blood on their collective brains. Longtime fans returned in droves to see how the gang handled their season-long pursuit of nefarious ringleader Elias Voit (Zach Gilford), helping make "Evolution" one of the biggest hits Paramount+ has delivered to date.

But even "Criminal Minds" diehards had an issue or two with the series' less-than-evolved narrative. Some were legitimately frustrated by the return of the familiar cliches of an overbearing FBI boss tangling with the BAU team.

A Redditor named u/chuckusmaximus opened an entire Reddit thread titled "This One Storyline..." to address the issue. And it began with a post stating, "How many times has criminal minds done the story of the overbearing supervisor who is interfering with and threatening the BAU? Why do they constantly come back to this story? I find it so overused."