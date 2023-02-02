What Fans Can Expect From The Next Season Of Criminal Minds: Evolution, According To Joe Mantegna - Exclusive

The first season of "Criminal Minds: Evolution" has a slightly different tone than the original series, as it focuses on one overarching storyline instead of an isolated UnSub of the week. Also, while much of the original cast has returned — including A.J. Cook as JJ Jareau, Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, and Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia — two beloved characters are noticeably absent: Matthew Gray Gubler as Spencer Reid and Daniel Henney as Matthew Simmons. Both actors had other obligations that didn't allow them to return, but Joe Mantegna is holding out hope for next season.

"I'm hoping that we're going to get some opportunity to revisit some old characters, whether they were regulars or not," he told us. "Those opportunities can hopefully arise, and there are plenty of stories yet to be told."

In addition, he hinted that another serialized storyline should probably be expected, rather than going back to the UnSub of the week model.

"Serial killers unfortunately aren't going anywhere," he said. "All you've got to do is turn on the television, and something's going on today ... In the best of all worlds, there wouldn't be a need for the FBI or the BAU or any of that stuff, but we do need it. As long as we do, we'll hopefully be able to tell stories about what these men and women thankfully do with this job ... It's an apropos title that it's called 'Criminal Minds: Evolution.' We are evolving, and we're evolving out of what's happened in the world, out of a pandemic."

"Criminal Minds: Evolution" streams new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+.