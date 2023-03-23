Grace Caroline Currey Says Working With Helen Mirren On Shazam! 2 Was A Special Time - Exclusive

There's nothing quite like Hollywood icons taking on the role of gods. Discussing what it was like working with Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren, Grace Caroline Currey said, "I was filming the sequence with Helen, where Darla and Mary give her a nice flip in the air, [which] took about a week with rehearsing and capturing all the details." Between the two icons, Currey got to spend more time with Mirren than Liu.

It was a momentous time for Currey — and not just because she was working with the best of the best. "Around [that] time, 'Fall' was coming out, which was my first lead role where I was in every single scene of the movie," she explained. "It was new for me to have something like that coming out, and I got to talk to Helen about it. She was so gracious and loved to see ... She wanted to see the stunts I did. I was showing her my camera roll of how tall the tower was."

In more ways than one, it was a special time for Currey. She added, "It was lovely to be able to share about the season of life I was in and how she acknowledged that it was ... such a big deal for it to be my first leading role coming out and what a special time it was."