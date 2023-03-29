The First Trailer For Asteroid City Is About As Wes Anderson As It Gets

Wes Anderson has been a foremost name in the filmmaking game for decades now, and for good reason. In a world overrun with cookie-cutter, often generic movies, he brings a unique visual and writing style to the cinema that always manages to break through all the noise. Thus, he's received widespread acclaim for efforts like "The Royal Tenenbaums," "Fantastic Mr. Fox," and "The Grand Budapest Hotel," among other cinematic efforts. Fans of his work will be delighted to know that he is about to add a brand new title to his already impressive filmography.

Anderson's next likely quirky and symmetrically-composed feature goes by the title "Asteroid City." Word of the film online dates back to 2020, when it was revealed that he was looking to direct and produce — alongside Jeremy Dawson and Steven Rales — his next movie very soon. By 2021, the title became public knowledge, and intrigue surrounding the project only grew. Thankfully, we now have a better idea than before of what to expect from Anderson's latest production. At long last, the first trailer has finally reached the internet.

Behold, the inaugural teaser for Wes Anderson's upcoming stargazing cinematic endeavor, "Asteroid City."