The First Trailer For Asteroid City Is About As Wes Anderson As It Gets
Wes Anderson has been a foremost name in the filmmaking game for decades now, and for good reason. In a world overrun with cookie-cutter, often generic movies, he brings a unique visual and writing style to the cinema that always manages to break through all the noise. Thus, he's received widespread acclaim for efforts like "The Royal Tenenbaums," "Fantastic Mr. Fox," and "The Grand Budapest Hotel," among other cinematic efforts. Fans of his work will be delighted to know that he is about to add a brand new title to his already impressive filmography.
Anderson's next likely quirky and symmetrically-composed feature goes by the title "Asteroid City." Word of the film online dates back to 2020, when it was revealed that he was looking to direct and produce — alongside Jeremy Dawson and Steven Rales — his next movie very soon. By 2021, the title became public knowledge, and intrigue surrounding the project only grew. Thankfully, we now have a better idea than before of what to expect from Anderson's latest production. At long last, the first trailer has finally reached the internet.
Behold, the inaugural teaser for Wes Anderson's upcoming stargazing cinematic endeavor, "Asteroid City."
Asteroid City is full of A-list talent and Wes Anderson-isms
By the looks of its first trailer, "Asteroid City" seems to be yet another enjoyable Wes Anderson flick, full of the director's usual stylistic flares that make his works so memorable. This time around, he is transporting moviegoers back to 1955 for the Junior Stargazer convention, where students and parents alike from across the country will get up to all kinds of hijinks. Expect plenty of comedy, drama, and even a pinch of romance in what looks like yet another solid directorial effort from Anderson, who last sat in the director's chair for 2021's "The French Dispatch."
As the trailer hints, Anderson has once again assembled a stellar cast full of A-list talent who will make "Asteroid City" a film to remember. The likes of Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Bryan Cranston, and Scarlett Johansson will all appear in some capacity, joining more frequent Anderson collaborators like Willem Dafoe, Tilda Swinton, Jeff Goldblum, and Edward Norton. Conspicuous by his absence is one of Anderson's closest collaborators, Bill Murray, who sadly had to drop out of the film due to a COVID-19 diagnosis (via The Hollywood Reporter).
"Asteroid City" will premiere on June 16, so anticipate more trailers and plot information reaching the internet as that date draws nearer.