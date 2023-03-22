Succession's Sarah Snook Points Out That The S4 Poster Teases Some Easter Eggs

With the 4th season of "Succession" set to have its HBO premiere on March 26, details about the final installment's plot are naturally few and far between. Based on the ending of Season 3, the last round of 10 episodes will surely see a battle of maneuvers between the Roy children and their father, Logan (Brian Cox). The possibilities are endless when it comes to predicting the series finale, and one Waystar Royco theory even has Logan's great-nephew Greg (Nicholas Braun) taking over the company.

Now, Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy) has made an intriguing revelation about the Season 4 poster during an interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." The actor answered the host's questions about possible hidden Easter eggs on the final season's promotional artwork, and she confirmed that there are clues about the final installment to look for.

Looking at the 4th season promo artwork, there are a few potential visual clues that Snook may be referring to. And fans of the series have already been trying to unravel exactly what they may be subtly spelling out.