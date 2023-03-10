Theory: Cousin Greg Will End Up Running Waystar Royco On Succession

Fans of "Succession" were likely pretty disappointed when, in February of 2023, showrunner and creator Jesse Armstrong suddenly announced that the upcoming fourth season of the hit HBO series would also be its last. The only upside to the fact that the Roy family will only grace our collective screens with their scheming and squabbling for one more season is this: finally, audiences will get to see who wins the series' ultimate battle.

Throughout its run, "Succession" has, with good reason, been compared to one of Shakespeare's tragedies, "King Lear" — and if we look at what happens in Lear, we might be able to figure out what's going to happen in this final season. You probably know the basics of the story: an aging King Lear needs to figure out how to divide his power and his land between his daughters Regan, Goneril, and Cordelia, the first two of whom are wildly power hungry (as are their respective husbands the Duke of Cornwall and the Duke of Albany) and the last of whom doesn't want anything at all. As the infighting really gets going around the elderly, rapidly declining king, utter mayhem breaks out — Regan ends up poisoned, Goneril takes her own life, Cordelia gets executed, and another guy we haven't even mentioned yet gets his eyes gouged out. (Spoiler alert for a very old play, in case you haven't read it.)

According to the rules of Shakespearean tragedy, the endings are full of death and destruction, and typically, the last person to speak is the default "winner." So who's last to speak in King Lear? Though it was originally Albany, the First Folio changes it to Edgar, so we'll go with that — and we'll also say Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) is the Edgar of "Succession."