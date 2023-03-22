The New Power Rangers Leans Hard On Nostalgia, But The 2017 Reboot Was A Weird & Underrated Gem

It might be the 2020s, but "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" fans are gearing up for an abundance of new material that will transport them back to their yesteryears. The trailer for Netflix's 30th anniversary special is fueled by nostalgia, for one, and there's also a Netflix reboot on the way sometime in the future, that will undoubtedly provide another take on the colorful heroes.

However, amidst all the exciting new content, viewers shouldn't forget something: the 2017 reboot, forgotten as it may be, was genuinely awesome.

While a "Power Rangers 2" never happened, the first film's darker, more nuanced approach brought newfound depth and reality to an often over-the-top franchise, with an engaging story and a talented cast that included actors like Elizabeth Banks, Ludi Lin, Bryan Cranston, and Dacre Montgomery. The movie reintroduced all the classic Rangers, but in unexpected ways that built off their stock character types from the original series to craft flawed and fleshed-out teenagers (yes, with attitude). While the new programming looks exciting, the trailer indicates that the 30th anniversary special is more about rehashing the past than creating something new — which is fun, but less exciting than the fresh promise of the 2017 movie.

This leaves us yearning for a continuation of the 2017 reimagining, which grounded the heroes with realistic depictions and relatable identities. Rather than heavily lean on the tried and true, the future of "Power Rangers" should continue this method in favor of just replicating the old stories, again and again. The more serious tone made for a unique, under-appreciated gem that deserves credit for what it achieved.