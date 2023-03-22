Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, & Drew Barrymore Might Finally Collab On A Film

There are a couple of things you can pretty much always expect with an Adam Sandler movie. There's going to be a lot of potty humor, and the Sandman's going to be paired up with a beautiful leading lady. One of Sandler's more frequent collaborators is Jennifer Aniston. The two first appeared in "Just Go With It" together, and now they have a certified franchise on their hands with Netflix's "Murder Mystery" and the forthcoming "Murder Mystery 2."

That means Aniston ties with another common Sandler love interest — Drew Barrymore. Those two have appeared in "The Wedding Singer," "50 First Dates," and "Blended" together. But there's no competition, and in fact, it sounds like Sandler and Aniston want Barrymore to join them in their next movie.

The duo came on "Good Morning America" to promote "Murder Mystery 2," and they were very excited at the prospect of all three of them working together. After Michael Strahan suggests the concept, Aniston states, "That's what we've been pitching. We want to do all three of us together, just put an end to this competition." No doubt fans of Sandler's work would love to see all these comedic actors join forces in a single film, whether it's "Murder Mystery 3" or something else entirely.