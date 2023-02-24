Drew Barrymore And Adam Sandler Are 'Actively Seeking' Another Collab Idea

The prospect of another on-screen pairing of Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore was raised on a recent segment of "The Drew Barrymore Show" between Barrymore and TV personality Ross Matthews. "You and Adam Sandler, are we doing another one?" asked Matthews, to the audience's vocal approval. "We are definitely talking about it," answered Barrymore. "We're actively seeking the right thing."

Barrymore seems to suggest that conditions have to be just right to bring her back together with her three-time co-star, maybe because fan expectations for such a project would be sky-high.

Not present during the interview segment, of course, was Sandler, so we don't know for sure the precise form of these talks between the two. But hopefully, the dream script that inspires both Barrymore and Sandler to get back to the studio for some more comic hijinks — or perhaps even something more dramatic, given Sandler's recent projects — comes along sooner rather than later.