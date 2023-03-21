Yellowstone Season 1 And 4 Featured A Cameo From One Of The Best Horsemen In The World

With four-and-a-half seasons of white-knuckle action in its wake, and at least a half-season more on the way, "Yellowstone" continues to be the reigning king of the small screen Western world. But even as the "Yellowstone"-loving masses continue to tune in to see what melodramatic madness John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his flock work their way into from one episode to the next, it's worth noting they're often getting an up close and personal look at the day-to-day lives of modern cowboys.

In fact, "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan has made no particular secret of his desire to explore that all-but alien world in vivid detail on the show. To do so, he has regularly enlisted the talents of the world's most renowned wranglers, ranchers, and riders, many of whom have contributed to "Yellowstone" both behind the scenes and on camera. That includes a legendary reigning champion and trainer some consider to be the best horsemen in the world. His name is Andrea Fappani, and although he hails from Italy, Fappani's credentials prove he's as legit a North American cowboy as the modern world knows.

Sheridan is clearly a big fan of Fappani's work in the saddle, as he has featured the champion rider not once, but twice on the series with cameos coming during its first and fourth seasons. The "Yellowstone" mastermind even enlisted Fappani to star in his hit Paramount Network rodeo reality series "The Last Cowboy."