Three New Marvel Heroes Will Be Introduced In Marvel Voices: Pride #1 2023

While the main draw of Marvel's Pride celebrations is the 2023 anthology, LGBTIA+ heroes and villains will star in new books throughout the year. Loki is getting a self-titled miniseries from Dan Watters ("Sword of Azrael") and German Peralta ("Maestro"), where the God of Stories will be forced to confront his trickster past. Meanwhile, books featuring LGBTQIA+ characters, including "Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain" by Tini Howard and Vasco Georgiev, "New Mutants: Lethal Legion" by Charlie Jane Anders and Enid Balam, as well as "Star Wars: Sana Starros" by Justina Ireland and Pere Perez, will continue to be released. Marvel is also teasing a new, unnamed "Fall of X" title tying into its current "X-Men" line.

In June, Marvel will also spotlight characters in new Pride variants from Lucas Werneck and David Talaski. Throughout the month, readers will be able to pick up variant covers from the talented artists, including those featuring Web-Weaver ("Amazing Spider-Man" #27), Black Cat ("Amazing Spider-Man" #28), Aaron Fischer ("Captain America: Cold War Omega" #1), and Escapade ("X-Men" #23). You can see the full cover reveals here.

The first announcements of "Marvel Voices: Pride" #1 are encouraging, as giving LGTBQIA+ creators the platform to tell stories featuring its diverse characters, both new and old, is always welcome. Between the unnamed teased heroes, the gorgeous variant covers coming throughout June from Werneck and Talaski, and characters who deserve the spotlight being featured in the anthology, Marvel is making their Pride celebrations count.

The Pride celebrations begin with "Marvel Voices: Pride" #1 from Marvel Comics coming out on June 14 and special variant covers coming out throughout the month. We will keep readers updated when more information becomes available.

