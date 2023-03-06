Spider-Friend & Recluse Are New Heroes Swinging Into The Spider-Verse

Marvel Comics is once again entering the Spider-Verse, as a new one-shot, "Marvel's Voices: Spider-Verse #1," brings several fan-favorite characters back in stories told by rising talents in the industry. While some of the most beloved spider heroes, such as Miles Morales and Silk, are set to appear in the anthology, it will also feature some recently introduced and new heroes entering the mix.

The anthology series will feature a bevy of chapters, including ones featuring current "Miles Morales: Spider-Man" writer Cody Ziglar working with artist Jahnoy Lindsay ("Superboy: Man of Tomorrow") for a new story featuring Miles Morales and Misty Knight. Web-Weaver returns to take on an all-new version of Kraven the Hunter in an adventure from writer Steve Foxe ("All Eight Eyes") and artist Luciano Vecchio ("Wiccan & Hulkling"). Spider-Punk will take on the Sinister Sextet in a romp from writer J. Holtham ("Bishop: War College") and artist Ken Lashley ("Carnage: Black, White, & Blood"). Marvel's Silk stars in her own story from writer Jeremy Holt ("Made in Korea") and artist Eric Koda ("Marvel Voices: Identity") which represents a personal journey for the young hero.

"Marvel Voices: Spider-Verse #1" features the two new Spider-People from the increasingly massive Spider-Verse who will make their debut in the upcoming anthology. And now, Marvel has revealed a first look at these heroes, Spider-Friend and Recluse.