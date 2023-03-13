DC Is Celebrating Pride With The Help Of Batwoman And Pied Piper

DC Pride will feature several new stories featuring LGBTQIA+ characters. Tim Drake and Connor Hawke will star in a new adventure from Nadia Shammas and Bruka Jones; A.L. Kaplan will bring together the new trans-masculine hero Circuit Breaker alongside The Flash of Earth-11; and Josh Trujillo and Don Aguillo are tackling a new Midnighter, Apollo, and Alan Scott's Green Lantern story.

Additionally, Rex Ogle and Stephen Sadowski are working on a story featuring Ghost-Maker, Catman, Cannon, and Saber; John Kent and Constantine will be featured in a story from Christopher Cantwell and Skylar Patridge; Natasha Irons and Nubia will star in a team-up from Mildred Louis; Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy will be joined by Lobo's daughter Crush in a story from Leah Williams and Paulina Ganucheau; and legendary writer Grant Morrison is working with Hayden Sherman on an all-new chapter in "Multiversity."

DC Comics

"Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy go to extreme measures to get a little alone time...but there's nowhere on the planet Crush can't crash. Jon Kent gets a comprehensive course in dark magic when John Constantine sics a golem on him. Tim Drake and Connor Hawke learn that there is nothing more awkward than reuniting with an old friend after you've both come out and one of you was indoctrinated by the League of Shadows for a while. Circuit Breaker struggles to stifle his powers after the Flash of Earth-11 leaps out of the time stream and knocks them both into another dimension. Just how far would Flashlight go to honor his lost love? Discover all these stories and many more in DC Pride 2023!"

"DC Pride 2023" will also feature a preview of the upcoming YA Dreamer story from "Supergirl" actress Nicole Maines and Rye Hickman, which will be released next year.